Delhi's Post-Dussehra Air Quality Deteriorates

Following Dussehra celebrations, Delhi's air quality declined into the 'poor' category, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching 224 on Sunday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board's latest bulletin.

The Centre has opted to keep a close watch on the situation before deciding to implement anti-pollution measures under Stage 1 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). This decision comes in the wake of forecasts by the India Meteorological Department and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology predicting an improvement to 'moderate' air quality levels.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) Sub-Committee is tasked with enforcing GRAP—a protocol for controlling pollution during winter in the Delhi-NCR region. Current steps under Stage 1 involve enforcing Supreme Court and National Green Tribunal orders to phase out old diesel and petrol vehicles while banning coal and firewood in eateries when AQI surpasses 200.

