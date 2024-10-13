Left Menu

Jupiter's Ocean Moon: The Quest for Life on Europa

NASA plans to launch the Europa Clipper spacecraft to Jupiter's moon Europa, a potential site for extraterrestrial life. The mission aims to evaluate the moon's habitable conditions by analyzing its icy surface, subsurface ocean, and geological composition, over 49 flybys, using nine scientific instruments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-10-2024 23:04 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 23:04 IST
Jupiter's Ocean Moon: The Quest for Life on Europa
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

NASA is on the brink of launching Europa Clipper, a groundbreaking mission aimed at Jupiter's moon Europa, deemed a prime candidate in the search for extraterrestrial life within our solar system.

The spacecraft, using the powerful SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket, will depart from Cape Canaveral's Kennedy Space Center, embarking on a 1.8 billion-mile journey over 5.5 years to orbit Jupiter by 2030.

Europa Clipper will conduct 49 flybys, investigating Europa's surface ice layer, subsurface ocean, and geological features, with hopes to unveil unprecedented insights about its habitability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

 India
2
Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst Political Tensions

Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst P...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024