Jupiter's Ocean Moon: The Quest for Life on Europa

NASA is on the brink of launching Europa Clipper, a groundbreaking mission aimed at Jupiter's moon Europa, deemed a prime candidate in the search for extraterrestrial life within our solar system.

The spacecraft, using the powerful SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket, will depart from Cape Canaveral's Kennedy Space Center, embarking on a 1.8 billion-mile journey over 5.5 years to orbit Jupiter by 2030.

Europa Clipper will conduct 49 flybys, investigating Europa's surface ice layer, subsurface ocean, and geological features, with hopes to unveil unprecedented insights about its habitability.

