Iran's Missile Barrage: Lessons for US and China
Iran's recent missile attacks on Israel demonstrate the strengths and weaknesses of U.S. and allied missile defenses in a potential Indo-Pacific conflict with China. Experts highlight the challenges of intercepting Beijing's more advanced missiles and emphasize the growing necessity of deterrence by punishment over purely defensive measures.
Iran's missile barrage against Israel earlier this month underscores the complexities and limitations of missile defense systems, presenting lessons for a potential conflict in the Indo-Pacific with China, analysts assert.
Collin Koh from Singapore's S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies suggests that while Iran's attacks were significant, intercepting China's more sophisticated missiles would pose greater challenges, necessitating a shift from deterrence by denial to deterrence by punishment.
China's advanced arsenal and vast geographical landscape present unique difficulties. While the U.S. strengthens its regional presence with new technologies, experts advise a reevaluation of defense strategies to address the evolving threat landscape.
