Iran's Missile Barrage: Lessons for US and China

Iran's missile barrage against Israel earlier this month underscores the complexities and limitations of missile defense systems, presenting lessons for a potential conflict in the Indo-Pacific with China, analysts assert.

Collin Koh from Singapore's S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies suggests that while Iran's attacks were significant, intercepting China's more sophisticated missiles would pose greater challenges, necessitating a shift from deterrence by denial to deterrence by punishment.

China's advanced arsenal and vast geographical landscape present unique difficulties. While the U.S. strengthens its regional presence with new technologies, experts advise a reevaluation of defense strategies to address the evolving threat landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)