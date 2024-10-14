Left Menu

Iran's Missile Barrage: Lessons for US and China

Iran's recent missile attacks on Israel demonstrate the strengths and weaknesses of U.S. and allied missile defenses in a potential Indo-Pacific conflict with China. Experts highlight the challenges of intercepting Beijing's more advanced missiles and emphasize the growing necessity of deterrence by punishment over purely defensive measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2024 14:26 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 14:26 IST
Iran's Missile Barrage: Lessons for US and China
Iran's missile barrage against Israel earlier this month underscores the complexities and limitations of missile defense systems, presenting lessons for a potential conflict in the Indo-Pacific with China, analysts assert.

Collin Koh from Singapore's S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies suggests that while Iran's attacks were significant, intercepting China's more sophisticated missiles would pose greater challenges, necessitating a shift from deterrence by denial to deterrence by punishment.

China's advanced arsenal and vast geographical landscape present unique difficulties. While the U.S. strengthens its regional presence with new technologies, experts advise a reevaluation of defense strategies to address the evolving threat landscape.

