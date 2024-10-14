Tragedy Strikes: Child's Death Sparks Outcry Over Park Safety
A four-year-old boy named Master Arvind died when gym equipment collapsed on him in a Delhi park. His passing has raised concerns about the safety of public parks and prompted accusations of negligence. Political figures are seeking accountability and compensation for the family.
A heart-wrenching incident occurred in West Delhi's Moti Nagar area when a four-year-old boy tragically lost his life. The boy, identified as Master Arvind, was playing in a park when open gym equipment fell on him, police reported on Monday.
According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer, a distress call was made to the Moti Nagar police station on Sunday, alerting them about a child declared dead on arrival at Acharya Shree Bhikshu Hospital. Preliminary investigations revealed that the equipment's collapse left the child unconscious; he was rushed to the hospital, where doctors confirmed his death.
The incident has sparked a probe into potential negligence, with political figures like BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj alleging that municipal mismanagement led to this tragedy. She called for compensation for Arvind's family, highlighting previous issues in the park's maintenance.
