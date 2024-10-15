Gurugram Gets a New Luxury Living Landmark: SPRE & Kanodia Group Join Forces

Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate (SPRE) has launched a joint venture with Kanodia Group's Kreeva to develop a high-end residential project in Gurugram. The project's potential revenue is estimated at around Rs 1,200 crore.

Located in Sector 46, the 1.74-acre project will boast luxury apartments aimed at appealing to homebuyers in the National Capital Region (NCR). This ambitious venture represents SPRE's second project in Gurugram, aligning with its strategic focus on expanding into India's top markets.

With a broad development footprint, SPRE has established a presence in major cities like Mumbai, Pune, and Kolkata. The Kanodia Group, with interests in diverse sectors such as cement and media, is positioned to enhance the project's luxury offering.

(With inputs from agencies.)