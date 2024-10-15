Left Menu

Mysterious Demise: Tiger Found Dead in Maharashtra Farm

A tiger was discovered dead on a farm in Ramtek, Nagpur district of Maharashtra. Authorities are awaiting postmortem results to determine the cause of death. The deceased tiger was found in Patgovari round beat, and an investigation is currently ongoing, following the NTCA guidelines.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a surprising discovery, a tiger was found dead on a farm in Ramtek, a town in the Nagpur district of Maharashtra, early on Tuesday. The cause of the big cat's death remains unknown, according to a Forest Department official.

The deceased tiger was located at a farm in the Patgovari round beat, Kanhan, about 49 kilometers from Nagpur city. Officials are yet to ascertain the cause, with the postmortem report still pending.

The carcass has been sent for postmortem in accordance with NTCA guidelines, and further investigations are currently underway to uncover the circumstances surrounding the tiger's death, the official added.

