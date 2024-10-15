Mysterious Demise: Tiger Found Dead in Maharashtra Farm

In a surprising discovery, a tiger was found dead on a farm in Ramtek, a town in the Nagpur district of Maharashtra, early on Tuesday. The cause of the big cat's death remains unknown, according to a Forest Department official.

The deceased tiger was located at a farm in the Patgovari round beat, Kanhan, about 49 kilometers from Nagpur city. Officials are yet to ascertain the cause, with the postmortem report still pending.

The carcass has been sent for postmortem in accordance with NTCA guidelines, and further investigations are currently underway to uncover the circumstances surrounding the tiger's death, the official added.

(With inputs from agencies.)