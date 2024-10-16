Supreme Court's Directive on Innovative Machine to Combat Paddy Straw Burning
The Supreme Court has asked for the Punjab government's response regarding a plea to mandate a machine that helps reduce paddy straw burning. The specialized device, invented by Punjab Agricultural University, could offer a cost-effective and simpler alternative for farmers, addressing environmental concerns effectively.
The Supreme Court, on Wednesday, directed the Punjab government to respond to a plea advocating for the mandatory attachment of a specialized machine to harvesters to diminish paddy straw burning.
A bench comprising Justices Abhay S Oka, Ahsanuddin Amanullah, and Augustine George Masih issued a notice to the state government, seeking their stance on a petition by Avtar Singh Phagwara, managing NGO Sampuran Kheti Puran Rozgar.
The plea highlights a machine developed by Punjab Agricultural University that seeds and mulches while harvesting, and urges for its promotion over the expensive super-seeder to benefit small farmers and the environment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
