Supreme Court's Directive on Innovative Machine to Combat Paddy Straw Burning

The Supreme Court has asked for the Punjab government's response regarding a plea to mandate a machine that helps reduce paddy straw burning. The specialized device, invented by Punjab Agricultural University, could offer a cost-effective and simpler alternative for farmers, addressing environmental concerns effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2024 18:02 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 18:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court, on Wednesday, directed the Punjab government to respond to a plea advocating for the mandatory attachment of a specialized machine to harvesters to diminish paddy straw burning.

A bench comprising Justices Abhay S Oka, Ahsanuddin Amanullah, and Augustine George Masih issued a notice to the state government, seeking their stance on a petition by Avtar Singh Phagwara, managing NGO Sampuran Kheti Puran Rozgar.

The plea highlights a machine developed by Punjab Agricultural University that seeds and mulches while harvesting, and urges for its promotion over the expensive super-seeder to benefit small farmers and the environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

