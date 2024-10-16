Supreme Court's Directive on Innovative Machine to Combat Paddy Straw Burning

The Supreme Court, on Wednesday, directed the Punjab government to respond to a plea advocating for the mandatory attachment of a specialized machine to harvesters to diminish paddy straw burning.

A bench comprising Justices Abhay S Oka, Ahsanuddin Amanullah, and Augustine George Masih issued a notice to the state government, seeking their stance on a petition by Avtar Singh Phagwara, managing NGO Sampuran Kheti Puran Rozgar.

The plea highlights a machine developed by Punjab Agricultural University that seeds and mulches while harvesting, and urges for its promotion over the expensive super-seeder to benefit small farmers and the environment.

