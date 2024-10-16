Left Menu

Tragic Car Accident Claims Seven Lives in Telangana

In a tragic incident, seven individuals, including three children, were killed when their car crashed into a tree and fell into a stream in Medak district, Telangana. The police are investigating the cause of the accident, which occurred in Shivampet mandal on Wednesday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 16-10-2024 18:16 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 18:16 IST
A devastating accident occurred in Medak district, Telangana, where seven people, including three minors, lost their lives. Their vehicle reportedly veered off course, striking a tree before plummeting into a nearby stream.

The incident took place in Shivampet mandal on Wednesday, leaving the community in shock. Authorities were promptly alerted to the scene to assess the situation and manage rescue efforts.

An investigation is currently underway as police attempt to piece together the circumstances that led to this tragic crash. The loss has sent waves of grief throughout the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

