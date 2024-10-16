Tragic Car Accident Claims Seven Lives in Telangana

A devastating accident occurred in Medak district, Telangana, where seven people, including three minors, lost their lives. Their vehicle reportedly veered off course, striking a tree before plummeting into a nearby stream.

The incident took place in Shivampet mandal on Wednesday, leaving the community in shock. Authorities were promptly alerted to the scene to assess the situation and manage rescue efforts.

An investigation is currently underway as police attempt to piece together the circumstances that led to this tragic crash. The loss has sent waves of grief throughout the region.

