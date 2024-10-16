Left Menu

Water Cut Woes: Mumbai Faces 10% Supply Dip

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced a 5-10% water cut in Mumbai due to a valve malfunction on the Vaitarna pipeline in Thane. Repairs are expected within 48 hours. Citizens are advised to conserve water during this period.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-10-2024 21:16 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 21:16 IST
Mumbai residents are bracing for a water cut as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced a reduction in supply ranging from 5% to 10%. This decision, effective from October 17 to October 18, comes in response to a malfunctioning 900-mm valve on the Vaitarna pipeline, located in Thane district.

The BMC reported that the malfunction affects the Bhandup Water Treatment Plant, ultimately affecting Greater Mumbai's water supply. Repairs are anticipated to be completed within 48 hours, minimizing the impact on the city's water resources.

Urging prudent usage, the civic body has advised citizens to stock water and use it judiciously during this temporary disruption. The Vaitarna dam remains the primary source of water for Mumbai city and its suburbs.

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Reshaping Rwanda’s Landscape: How Nature-Based Interventions Tackle Landslides

