Water Cut Woes: Mumbai Faces 10% Supply Dip

Mumbai residents are bracing for a water cut as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced a reduction in supply ranging from 5% to 10%. This decision, effective from October 17 to October 18, comes in response to a malfunctioning 900-mm valve on the Vaitarna pipeline, located in Thane district.

The BMC reported that the malfunction affects the Bhandup Water Treatment Plant, ultimately affecting Greater Mumbai's water supply. Repairs are anticipated to be completed within 48 hours, minimizing the impact on the city's water resources.

Urging prudent usage, the civic body has advised citizens to stock water and use it judiciously during this temporary disruption. The Vaitarna dam remains the primary source of water for Mumbai city and its suburbs.

