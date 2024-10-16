Delhi's Air Quality Crisis: Causes and Concerns

Delhi's air quality has been deteriorating sharply, with the city lingering in the 'poor' category for a third straight day on Wednesday. Some locations even registered readings in the 'very poor' and 'severe' categories, raising public health concerns.

According to the Centre's Decision Support System for Air Quality Management, transportation emissions contribute to approximately 19.2 percent of the city's air pollution. Another significant factor exacerbating the crisis is stubble burning in surrounding states, with satellite data reporting numerous fire incidents on Wednesday.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) reached troubling levels at various monitoring stations, with Anand Vihar recording a severe 430 and Mundka at 327, classified as 'very poor'. Concurrently, the city's temperatures fluttered above normal, adding another layer of discomfort for residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)