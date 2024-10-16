Tragedy in the Tiger's Domain: Tensions Rise in Nagpur Village
A 55-year-old man in Jamunia village, Nagpur, was killed by a tiger, inciting a violent protest against the Forest Department. Villagers attempted to torch a department vehicle. Compensation of Rs 10 lakh was offered to the victim's family, and forest patrols were intensified.
A tragic incident occurred in Jamunia village, Ramtek taluka, Nagpur district, when a 55-year-old man was fatally attacked by a tiger, officials reported on Wednesday. The victim, Sukram Saryam, was heading to his farm when the attack took place Tuesday evening.
The horrific event triggered a furious protest among local residents. Angered, villagers attempted to set fire to a Forest Department vehicle, expressing their outrage and concern over safety. Paoni Range Forest Officer Jayesh Tayade confirmed the attempted arson.
Upon discovering the victim's body Wednesday morning, a forest team responded swiftly. Discussions with the villagers ensued, calming tensions. Forest officials announced a Rs 10 lakh compensation for the deceased's family and promised increased patrols in the core forest area to prevent further incidents.
