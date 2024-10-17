Nepal's Flood Crisis: Urgent Measures Needed as Climate Change Intensifies
The World Weather Attribution group highlights the urgent need for Nepal to curb development in low-lying areas and improve early flood warnings. Recent floods, intensified by climate change, caused significant loss of life and property. The report calls for a shift from fossil fuels to prevent worsening climate impacts.
An urgent call to action has been issued by the World Weather Attribution group, stressing the need for Nepal to implement stricter development controls in low-lying areas to mitigate future flood disasters.
The report attributes a recent catastrophic rainfall that struck the nation to climate change, increasing its intensity by 10 percent. This escalation resulted in devastating floods that claimed at least 244 lives and led to extensive property damage.
The researchers advocate for reducing fossil fuel emissions and transitioning to renewable energy to limit the frequency and severity of such destructive weather events.
