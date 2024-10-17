Delhi's Air Quality Alarms: Four Days of Poor Conditions

Residents of Delhi faced the fourth consecutive day of poor air quality on Thursday, with 13 monitoring stations reporting 'red zone' readings. This figure rose from just two stations affected the previous day, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The city's overall air quality index (AQI) remained in the 'poor' category, with a 24-hour average reading of 285 at 4 pm.

The weather department recorded a cloudy sky and higher-than-normal temperatures, with a maximum of 36.2 degrees Celsius. While relative humidity levels varied significantly, the minimum temperature was slightly above average. The IMD forecast predicts clearer skies and a temperature range of 18 to 35 degrees Celsius for Friday.

(With inputs from agencies.)