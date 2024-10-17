Left Menu

Delhi's Air Quality Alarms: Four Days of Poor Conditions

Delhi's air quality remained poor for the fourth straight day. Thirteen locations reported AQI levels above 300. Cloudy weather persisted, with temperatures higher than average. The IMD forecasts clearer skies and moderating temperatures for Friday, although pollution levels remain a concern.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2024 21:23 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 21:23 IST
Delhi's Air Quality Alarms: Four Days of Poor Conditions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Residents of Delhi faced the fourth consecutive day of poor air quality on Thursday, with 13 monitoring stations reporting 'red zone' readings. This figure rose from just two stations affected the previous day, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The city's overall air quality index (AQI) remained in the 'poor' category, with a 24-hour average reading of 285 at 4 pm.

The weather department recorded a cloudy sky and higher-than-normal temperatures, with a maximum of 36.2 degrees Celsius. While relative humidity levels varied significantly, the minimum temperature was slightly above average. The IMD forecast predicts clearer skies and a temperature range of 18 to 35 degrees Celsius for Friday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Tal...

 Global
2
Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

 Global
3
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
4
NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024