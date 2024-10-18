Left Menu

France's Devastating Deluge: A Tale of Unyielding Rain

Massive floods wreaked havoc in southeastern France, causing significant damage and power outages after prolonged rainfall. Six departments were placed on red flood alert. Environment Minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher reported 700 millimeters of rain in 48 hours, matching a year's average in Paris. Additional firefighters were dispatched.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 18-10-2024 13:16 IST
In southeastern France, relentless rains have resulted in massive floods, leaving parts of the mountainous region in disarray on Friday. Despite the severe conditions, there have been no immediate reports of casualties. The onslaught follows days of heavy rainfall that led to serious infrastructural damage and widespread power outages.

France's meteorological authority, Meteo France, initially placed six departments south of Lyon under a red flood alert, later scaling it back to an orange alert as waters began to recede. Environment Minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher highlighted the magnitude of the downpour, noting up to 700 millimeters of rainfall in areas like Ardeche, equivalent to a year's worth in Paris.

Emergency services ramped up efforts, with the French interior ministry deploying an additional 1,500 firefighters to assist in the crisis-hit zones. Television footage captured the devastation, showing cars, traffic signs, and even livestock being swept away, while the A47 highway near Lyon morphed into a watery thoroughfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

