Foamy Crisis: Yamuna River's Festive Health Hazard

The Yamuna River in Delhi is covered with a thick layer of white froth, raising health hazards during the festive season. This unusual occurrence is linked to pollution, despite the river's natural cleansing abilities. The government is urged to address the pollution ahead of major festivals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2024 15:27 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 15:27 IST
  • India

Delhi's Yamuna River is currently engulfed in a thick layer of white froth, sparking health alarms just as the festive season nears. This peculiar incident is manifested in social media videos, showing vast stretches of the river cloaked in foamy clouds, which gradually receded.

Bhim Singh Rawat from the South Asia Network on Dams, Rivers & People (SANDRP) highlighted the unusual absence of flood spells this year, a stark contrast to the typical southwest monsoon season, exacerbating the frothy spectacle.

Experts point to alarming pollution levels in the river, particularly stressing the urgent need for governmental intervention as festivals like Chhath Puja approach. The froth, laced with ammonia and phosphates, poses severe health risks, including respiratory and skin issues.

