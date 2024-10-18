NGT's Green Mission: Safeguarding India's Environmental Future

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) is at the forefront of protecting Indian citizens' rights to a clean and healthy environment. Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava, speaking on the NGT's foundation day, reiterated the tribunal's mission of ensuring a lasting impact on India's environmental landscape.

Justice Shrivastava highlighted the NGT's role as the third specialized tribunal of its kind globally following Australia and New Zealand. He stressed the collective responsibility of citizens to safeguard the environment, rooted in the Stockholm declaration and the National Green Tribunal Act of 2010.

The NGT has significantly contributed to restoring degraded environments and enforcing stringent environmental regulations. Justice Shrivastava pointed out ongoing challenges such as climate change and pollution, urging a comprehensive approach. The alarming Air Quality Index in Delhi calls for serious citizen awareness and mitigation efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)