Diablo Winds Force Power Shutoffs in Northern California

In a precautionary measure to mitigate wildfire risks, Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) discontinued electrical service across 12 counties in Northern California, impacting approximately 13,000 customers. This action comes in response to the severe diablo winds notorious for elevating wildfire dangers during the autumn months.

According to the National Weather Service, these winds could reach sustained speeds of 56 kph, with gusts as high as 104 kph anticipated along mountain regions. The affected regions include prominent Bay Area counties, as well as more northern areas like Shasta County.

The National Weather Service has issued red flag warnings, signaling significant fire dangers from the central coast up to the Oregon border. Despite the moderate wind conditions expected in Southern California, similar weather patterns could lead to additional power shutoffs as the utility company strives to prevent wildfire outbreaks.

