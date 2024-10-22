Left Menu

Luxury Real Estate Boom: Sunder Nagar Bungalow Sells for Rs 96 Crore

A prominent bungalow in Delhi's upscale Sunder Nagar has been sold for nearly Rs 100 crore, marking it as one of the significant high-value property transactions recently. Real estate consultant CBRE orchestrated the sale, reflecting the rising trend in luxury real estate within major Indian cities.

In a significant transaction, a bungalow in Delhi's posh Sunder Nagar colony has sold for approximately Rs 96 crore. The deal, facilitated by real estate consultancy CBRE, underlines the increasing demand for luxury properties in the national capital.

Sunder Nagar has gained a reputation as a desirable address among top lawyers, judges, bureaucrats, and businessmen. This trend highlights the broader surge in luxury property sales in urban areas throughout the country.

A report by CBRE revealed a 38% increase in luxury home sales across major cities between January and September this year, with Delhi-NCR leading in sales within Rs 4 crore and above price bracket. Anshuman Magazine from CBRE anticipates sustained demand in the premium segment as the market evolves.

