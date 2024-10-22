Left Menu

Tragic Building Collapse Amid Bengaluru Downpour

A building under construction in Bengaluru's Babusapalya collapsed during heavy rains, leading to one fatality and many trapped individuals. Emergency teams have rescued 14 workers while five remain missing. The incident highlights infrastructure vulnerabilities amid adverse weather conditions.

Updated: 22-10-2024 19:20 IST
Tragic Building Collapse Amid Bengaluru Downpour
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
An under-construction building in Bengaluru's Babusapalya collapsed on Tuesday amid heavy rains, resulting in the tragic death of one worker. Rescue operations were promptly initiated by two vans from the fire and emergency department.

The collapse occurred when the city was experiencing severe downpour, trapping approximately 20 people. Police and emergency officials have confirmed the recovery of one body, the rescue of 14 workers, and that five remain missing.

The building, a seven-storey structure, completely collapsed according to ongoing investigations. This incident underscores the challenges faced by the city's infrastructure during extreme weather events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

