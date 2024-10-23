West Bengal Braces for Cyclone Dana

In anticipation of the severe cyclone 'Dana' nearing the coast, West Bengal has relocated more than 1.14 lakh people to safety, according to official reports. The evacuations focus on vulnerable areas like Sundarbans and Sagar Island.

Cyclone Dana is expected to make landfall between Bhitarkanika National Park and Dhamra Port in Odisha, the India Meteorological Department announced on Wednesday. The state has already deployed 13 battalions from its disaster management team and 14 NDRF battalions to assist in evacuation efforts.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee affirmed that the state is fully prepared for the cyclone's impact. Schools and ICDS centres across nine districts will remain shut until October 26, while control rooms are set up to manage the situation. Heavy rain is anticipated in coastal areas, including Kolkata.

