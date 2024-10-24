Panic Strikes as Cracks Appear in Tamil Nadu Government Building
Cracks in tiles on the first floor of a Tamil Nadu government building sparked panic among employees, fearing structural failure. Minister E V Velu assured the building's stability after inspection. Engineers confirmed the incident was an air crack in 14-year-old tiles, with repairs imminent and employees returning to work.
A sudden development of cracks in the flooring tiles of a government building in Tamil Nadu caused alarm among staff on Thursday, prompting an evacuation due to fears of a structural collapse.
Tamil Nadu's Minister for Public Works, Highways, and Minor Ports, E V Velu, swiftly visited the Namakkal Kavignar Maaligai, a building that houses multiple state departments. After careful inspection, he assured that the structure was stable and posed no threat.
The cracks, described as 'air cracks', appeared in tiles laid fourteen years ago. Officials, including engineers from the Public Works Department, confirmed the building's safety. Repair work was set to be completed imminently, allowing staff to resume their duties without further concern.
