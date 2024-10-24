Panic Strikes as Cracks Appear in Tamil Nadu Government Building

A sudden development of cracks in the flooring tiles of a government building in Tamil Nadu caused alarm among staff on Thursday, prompting an evacuation due to fears of a structural collapse.

Tamil Nadu's Minister for Public Works, Highways, and Minor Ports, E V Velu, swiftly visited the Namakkal Kavignar Maaligai, a building that houses multiple state departments. After careful inspection, he assured that the structure was stable and posed no threat.

The cracks, described as 'air cracks', appeared in tiles laid fourteen years ago. Officials, including engineers from the Public Works Department, confirmed the building's safety. Repair work was set to be completed imminently, allowing staff to resume their duties without further concern.

