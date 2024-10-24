Left Menu

Delhi Intensifies Anti-Pollution Drive: Civil Defence Joins Effort

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai announces the intensification of the anti-pollution campaign with Civil Defence volunteers. The campaign restricts diesel buses and promotes the 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' initiative to minimize fuel wastage and local pollution. Letters are sent to neighboring states for support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-10-2024 15:44 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 15:34 IST
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has revealed plans to intensify the ongoing anti-pollution campaign, with Civil Defence volunteers being deployed to monitor violations and limit the entry of diesel buses into the capital.

On Monday, the Central Pollution Control Board implemented the second stage of the Graded Response Action Plan in Delhi following worsening air quality levels. This includes restrictions on coal, firewood, and diesel generator sets. Rai's department has reached out to Haryana and Uttar Pradesh for cross-border cooperation to enforce the ban on diesel buses.

During a Delhi Disaster Management Authority meeting led by Chief Minister Atishi, the decision was made to involve Civil Defence in the campaign alongside agencies like the MCD, DPCC, and NDMC. The volunteers will aid in faster implementation of anti-pollution measures, such as anti-dust efforts and reducing traffic congestion. Key to this campaign is the 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' initiative, which aims to curtail fuel wastage by urging drivers to switch off engines at red lights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

