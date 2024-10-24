Left Menu

Haryana's Cleanliness Drive: A Push for Progress

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini chaired a meeting to discuss urban sanitation and development projects. The leaders focused on cleanliness drives, water drainage, smart city projects, and stray cattle management. They emphasized quick grievance resolution, and efficient, innovative waste disposal solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-10-2024 19:59 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 19:59 IST
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini held a meeting on Thursday with district municipal commissioners to evaluate urban development projects.

Urban Local Bodies Minister Vipul Goel was also in attendance as Saini reviewed sanitation drives, activities aimed at making cities free from stray cattle, property ID issues, and road repairs.

Ongoing efforts under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan were prioritized, especially making Gurugram a leading smart city through improved cleanliness and drainage systems.

