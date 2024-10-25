Left Menu

Delhi's Smog Battle: Traffic Police Intensify Crackdown on Polluting Vehicles

Delhi traffic police have intensified efforts to combat air pollution by targeting vehicles without pollution certificates and old, overage vehicles. This action aligns with the Graded Response Action Plan to address deteriorating air quality. Traffic personnel are equipped with masks, and non-city-bound vehicles are being redirected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2024 20:12 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 20:12 IST
Delhi's Smog Battle: Traffic Police Intensify Crackdown on Polluting Vehicles
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi traffic police have ramped up operations to address the capital's air quality concerns by clamping down on vehicles lacking pollution certificates, as well as overage vehicles. The intensified campaign follows the implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) II in response to escalating pollution levels.

A senior police officer confirmed that traffic personnel have been equipped with masks, and the crackdown is happening round-the-clock. Efforts include monitoring vehicles at Delhi's borders and redirecting those not destined for the city. Officials are also inspecting construction sites to ensure proper material covering.

In addition, authorities are actively targeting older vehicles, with approximately 2,000 fines being issued daily for non-compliance. Despite the measures, Delhi's air quality remains in the 'poor' category, though there was a slight improvement observed. The focus is on dust mitigation across multiple agencies working on anti-pollution initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024