Delhi's Smog Battle: Traffic Police Intensify Crackdown on Polluting Vehicles

Delhi traffic police have ramped up operations to address the capital's air quality concerns by clamping down on vehicles lacking pollution certificates, as well as overage vehicles. The intensified campaign follows the implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) II in response to escalating pollution levels.

A senior police officer confirmed that traffic personnel have been equipped with masks, and the crackdown is happening round-the-clock. Efforts include monitoring vehicles at Delhi's borders and redirecting those not destined for the city. Officials are also inspecting construction sites to ensure proper material covering.

In addition, authorities are actively targeting older vehicles, with approximately 2,000 fines being issued daily for non-compliance. Despite the measures, Delhi's air quality remains in the 'poor' category, though there was a slight improvement observed. The focus is on dust mitigation across multiple agencies working on anti-pollution initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)