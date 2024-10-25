Raahgiri Day Brings Excitement and Traffic Alerts to Connaught Place
Traffic disruptions are expected in Connaught Place, central Delhi, due to the Raahgiri Day celebrations organized by the Raahgiri Foundation. The event will involve around 800 to 1,000 participants, and special traffic advisories are in place. Parking restrictions include no parking in the inner circle, with towing penalties for violators.
An advisory warns of potential traffic disruptions in Connaught Place's inner circle this Sunday, as the Raahgiri Day celebrations unfold, organized by the Raahgiri Foundation. The event, starting at 6 a.m., is set to attract between 800 and 1,000 participants, inevitably leading to congestion until its conclusion.
The advisory further notes that no vehicles will be allowed in the inner circle. Parking or halting in Connaught Circus is strictly prohibited. Violators will face towing and legal action. Event planners urge participants to utilize DLF multilevel parking on Baba Kharak Singh Marg or opt for Connaught Place's outer circle parking slots.
Spectators and participants alike are advised to cooperate with the traffic guidelines to ensure a smooth and enjoyable Raahgiri Day experience, with authorities closely monitoring compliance throughout the event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
