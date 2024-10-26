Cyclone Dana Wreaks Havoc on Odisha's Crops and Infrastructure
Cyclone Dana has severely impacted Odisha, damaging around 1.75 lakh acres of crops and flooding another 2.80 lakh acres. Over 22.42 lakh houses faced power outages. Government efforts are underway to assess losses and restore services, with plans for compensation following a detailed report.
- Country:
- India
Cyclone Dana has unleashed devastation across vast areas of Odisha, affecting both agriculture and infrastructure. Official reports indicate that approximately 1.75 lakh acres of crops are damaged, and another 2.80 lakh acres face inundation, based on initial assessments by officials.
The Odisha government has ordered a thorough evaluation of crop damage by assembling teams from the agriculture and revenue departments to collaborate closely, with guidance from District Collectors. This joint approach aims to accurately assess the loss exceeding 33% of affected areas.
Meanwhile, to mitigate cyclone impacts, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi mentioned that around 8 lakh residents have been evacuated to safety. Restoration efforts are ongoing, with power supply resumed to 14.8 lakh homes, while energy sector officials remain active in the worst-hit districts of Kendrapara and Bhadrak.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Cyclone
- Dana
- Odisha
- crops
- damage
- electricity
- restoration
- evacuation
- assessment
- compensation
ALSO READ
Govt Releases Policy Statement to Ensure Affordable, Secure Electricity for NZ
Farooq Abdullah Pushes for J-K Government Formation, Seeks Statehood Restoration
Swift Action: Railway Restoration Post-Derailment at Kavaraipettai
Quake Rattles Assam: No Damage Reported
Bull Startled by Traffic Causes Car Damage in Thane Procession