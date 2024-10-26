Left Menu

Cyclone Dana Wreaks Havoc on Odisha's Crops and Infrastructure

Cyclone Dana has severely impacted Odisha, damaging around 1.75 lakh acres of crops and flooding another 2.80 lakh acres. Over 22.42 lakh houses faced power outages. Government efforts are underway to assess losses and restore services, with plans for compensation following a detailed report.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 26-10-2024 10:15 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 10:15 IST
Cyclone Dana Wreaks Havoc on Odisha's Crops and Infrastructure
  • Country:
  • India

Cyclone Dana has unleashed devastation across vast areas of Odisha, affecting both agriculture and infrastructure. Official reports indicate that approximately 1.75 lakh acres of crops are damaged, and another 2.80 lakh acres face inundation, based on initial assessments by officials.

The Odisha government has ordered a thorough evaluation of crop damage by assembling teams from the agriculture and revenue departments to collaborate closely, with guidance from District Collectors. This joint approach aims to accurately assess the loss exceeding 33% of affected areas.

Meanwhile, to mitigate cyclone impacts, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi mentioned that around 8 lakh residents have been evacuated to safety. Restoration efforts are ongoing, with power supply resumed to 14.8 lakh homes, while energy sector officials remain active in the worst-hit districts of Kendrapara and Bhadrak.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

 Global
2
Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

 Global
3
Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

 Global
4
Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024