Cyclone Dana Wreaks Havoc on Odisha's Crops and Infrastructure

Cyclone Dana has unleashed devastation across vast areas of Odisha, affecting both agriculture and infrastructure. Official reports indicate that approximately 1.75 lakh acres of crops are damaged, and another 2.80 lakh acres face inundation, based on initial assessments by officials.

The Odisha government has ordered a thorough evaluation of crop damage by assembling teams from the agriculture and revenue departments to collaborate closely, with guidance from District Collectors. This joint approach aims to accurately assess the loss exceeding 33% of affected areas.

Meanwhile, to mitigate cyclone impacts, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi mentioned that around 8 lakh residents have been evacuated to safety. Restoration efforts are ongoing, with power supply resumed to 14.8 lakh homes, while energy sector officials remain active in the worst-hit districts of Kendrapara and Bhadrak.

