Urgent Call to Action: Delhi's Air Quality Crisis Looms

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has stressed the urgent need to address air pollution in northern India, labeling the next 15 days as crucial. Despite improvements in Punjab, rising stubble burning incidents in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh threaten air quality. Rai calls for intensified efforts to combat pollution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2024 15:28 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 15:28 IST
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has highlighted the urgent need to address air pollution across northern India, stating that the upcoming 15 days are 'crucial'. At a Saturday press briefing following a central government meeting, Rai emphasized the necessity for immediate action.

This meeting, involving Union Ministers Shivraj Singh Chauhan and Bhupender Yadav, alongside environment ministers from neighboring states, aimed to evaluate and improve the region's deteriorating air quality. Rai expressed disappointment in the meeting's delayed scheduling, noting it provides less time for strategic planning as compared to last year.

While Punjab shows a reduction in stubble burning, increased incidents in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh pose significant risks. Rai warns of worsening conditions due to northwest winds and post-Diwali pollution. He urged authorities to intensify pollution control efforts ahead of winter, when air stagnation and cooler temperatures could exacerbate the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

