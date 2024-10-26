Chennai Metro Phase 2: A Game-Changer for Urban Transport

The Chennai Metro Phase 2 project, a massive urban transport initiative, was recently reviewed by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and Union Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal. The project, costing Rs 63,246 crore, gained central government approval as a central sector project, aiming for completion by 2026.

Significantly, the central government will cover 65 percent of the project's financial needs, including a crucial loan component of Rs 33,593 crore. The state government will bear the remaining expenses. The expansion involves three corridors stretching 118.9 km, enhancing connectivity across Chennai and easing urban commutes.

Chief Minister Stalin emphasized the importance of continued federal support not only for this project but also for future metro rail extensions in Coimbatore and Madurai. The meeting underscored the collaborative effort required for impactful urban development through efficient transportation infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)