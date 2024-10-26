Left Menu

Chennai Metro Phase 2: A Game-Changer for Urban Transport

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin and Union Minister Manohar Lal reviewed the Rs 63,246 crore Chennai Metrorail Phase 2 project. The central government has approved it as a central sector project, committing to finance 65% of its cost. Completion is targeted for the end of 2026, with significant efforts underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 26-10-2024 18:26 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 18:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Chennai Metro Phase 2 project, a massive urban transport initiative, was recently reviewed by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and Union Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal. The project, costing Rs 63,246 crore, gained central government approval as a central sector project, aiming for completion by 2026.

Significantly, the central government will cover 65 percent of the project's financial needs, including a crucial loan component of Rs 33,593 crore. The state government will bear the remaining expenses. The expansion involves three corridors stretching 118.9 km, enhancing connectivity across Chennai and easing urban commutes.

Chief Minister Stalin emphasized the importance of continued federal support not only for this project but also for future metro rail extensions in Coimbatore and Madurai. The meeting underscored the collaborative effort required for impactful urban development through efficient transportation infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

