Delhi's Air Quality Deteriorates Again with 'Very Poor' Status

Delhi's air quality worsened significantly, slipping back into the 'very poor' category as wind speeds dropped. On Sunday, the Air Quality Index was 359, a sharp increase from 255 the previous day. Eight monitoring stations recorded severe pollution levels. Weather conditions were largely calm and smog hovered over the city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2024 11:17 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 11:17 IST
Delhi's air quality spiraled back into alarming levels, as the latest records marked a shift from the previous improvements. On Sunday, the Air Quality Index (AQI) plummeted to 359 from Saturday's 255, driven by a significant drop in wind speeds.

Data collected from 36 out of 40 air monitoring stations revealed that eight sites, including Anand Vihar and Jahangirpuri, registered pollution in the 'severe' category. Meanwhile, the remaining stations reported 'very poor' AQI levels, underlining a widespread air quality crisis across the city.

The India Meteorological Department noted that winds were stationary at 0 kmph, impacting pollution dispersion. A smoggy haze enveloped the city in the morning, reducing visibility, while temperatures hovered above seasonal norms, reaching a high of 33 degrees Celsius under partly clear skies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

