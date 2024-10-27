Nature's Resurgence: Post-Conflict Discoveries Ignite Biodiversity

Colombia's biodiversity has seen a flourishing post-2016 peace deal, broadening research horizons despite ongoing threats. A wealth of new species, including orchids and frogs, have been documented since the ceasefire with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), according to Colombian botanist Oscar Alejandro Perez-Escobar.

This truce allowed researchers to access previously unsafe regions, yet lingering conflict from other armed groups presents persistent risks to both wildlife and scientists. Recent reports highlight a rise in deforestation and declining security, with Colombia now marked as one of the most perilous places for environmentalists due to violent conflicts.

This year's U.N. Biodiversity Conference witnessed Colombia's emphasis on 'Peace with Nature,' amidst a backdrop of rising environmental concerns. While deforestation rates surge, science expeditions continue to unearth new species, underscoring Colombia's vast and vulnerable ecological wealth.

