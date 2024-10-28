Successful Tigress Translocation Marks New Chapter for Similipal

A tigress, originally from Maharashtra's Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve, has successfully been relocated to a designated enclosure at the core area of Similipal Tiger Reserve in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district.

The relocation was conducted early Monday morning, as confirmed by Similipal Tiger Reserve Field Director Prakash Chand Gogineni. The initiative aims to refresh the genetic diversity and boost the beleaguered tiger population within the region.

This effort marks Odisha's second attempt at tiger translocation, following a previous endeavor in 2018. The move, approved by the National Tiger Conservation Authority, underscores the urgent need to counteract in-breeding threats among the state's melanistic tiger populace.

(With inputs from agencies.)