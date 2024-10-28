Left Menu

Successful Tigress Translocation Marks New Chapter for Similipal

A tigress from Maharashtra's Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve was safely relocated to Similipal Tiger Reserve in Odisha. The tigress, after being kept in a soft enclosure for observation, will add to the state's unique tiger population. Translocation was executed with NTCA's permission, marking Odisha's second such initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baripada | Updated: 28-10-2024 12:39 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 12:39 IST
Successful Tigress Translocation Marks New Chapter for Similipal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tigress, originally from Maharashtra's Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve, has successfully been relocated to a designated enclosure at the core area of Similipal Tiger Reserve in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district.

The relocation was conducted early Monday morning, as confirmed by Similipal Tiger Reserve Field Director Prakash Chand Gogineni. The initiative aims to refresh the genetic diversity and boost the beleaguered tiger population within the region.

This effort marks Odisha's second attempt at tiger translocation, following a previous endeavor in 2018. The move, approved by the National Tiger Conservation Authority, underscores the urgent need to counteract in-breeding threats among the state's melanistic tiger populace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024