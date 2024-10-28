Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Again: Building Collapses in Nigeria's Capital

At least seven people died in a building collapse in a suburban area of Abuja, Nigeria. The incident highlights the increasing frequency of such disasters in the country, often attributed to inadequate enforcement of building safety regulations. Authorities called off rescue efforts after confirming no more survivors.

In a tragic incident over the weekend, at least seven individuals lost their lives when a building collapsed in a suburban area of Nigeria's capital, Abuja.

Rescue efforts have been halted, with Abuja city emergency spokesperson Nkechi Isa confirming that no further survivors were found in the debris. Building collapses are on the rise in Nigeria, often due to insufficient enforcement of safety regulations and poor maintenance.

The recent collapse is among many such incidents in Nigeria, with the building already weakened by scavengers before its collapse. Earlier this year, Nigeria recorded numerous collapses, highlighting serious safety concerns.

