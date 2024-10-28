Tragic Patterns: Building Collapses in Nigeria on the Rise

A tragic building collapse in Abuja, the capital of Nigeria, claimed at least seven lives over the weekend, according to official sources on Monday. The affected structure was situated in the Sabon-Lugbe area and had reportedly been partially demolished prior to the incident.

The collapse was exacerbated by scavengers searching for scrap metal, as indicated by the Abuja police spokesperson, Josephine Adeh. Rescue operations managed to save five individuals from the debris on Sunday amidst growing concerns over building safety in Nigeria.

As reported by the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria, the country, Africa's most populous, has witnessed 22 building collapses already this year. Authorities attribute these frequent collapses to inadequate enforcement of safety regulations and poor maintenance practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)