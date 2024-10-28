Left Menu

Tragic Patterns: Building Collapses in Nigeria on the Rise

Over the weekend, a building collapsed in Abuja, Nigeria, killing seven. Structural failures and scavenging activities are cited as causes. Building collapses are increasingly common in Nigeria, with negligence in safety regulations often to blame. This year alone, 22 such incidents have been reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 28-10-2024 21:13 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 21:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

A tragic building collapse in Abuja, the capital of Nigeria, claimed at least seven lives over the weekend, according to official sources on Monday. The affected structure was situated in the Sabon-Lugbe area and had reportedly been partially demolished prior to the incident.

The collapse was exacerbated by scavengers searching for scrap metal, as indicated by the Abuja police spokesperson, Josephine Adeh. Rescue operations managed to save five individuals from the debris on Sunday amidst growing concerns over building safety in Nigeria.

As reported by the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria, the country, Africa's most populous, has witnessed 22 building collapses already this year. Authorities attribute these frequent collapses to inadequate enforcement of safety regulations and poor maintenance practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

