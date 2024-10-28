COP16 Summit Faces Funding Hurdle in Biodiversity Fight

The COP16 biodiversity summit entered its critical second week in Colombia's mountainous region, with countries grappling with funding issues for nature conservation. Significant decisions hang in the balance as global biodiversity faces unprecedented decline.

With an alarming 38% of global tree species threatened, governments are under pressure to achieve the ambitious 30-by-30 conservation target. The International Union for Conservation of Nature highlights the urgent need to combat deforestation driven by agriculture and development.

Delegates remain hopeful yet challenged, as discussions aim to secure Indigenous participation in policy-making. Amidst a low level of trust among countries, resolving financial mechanisms remains a pivotal task this week.

(With inputs from agencies.)