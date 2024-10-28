Left Menu

COP16 Summit Faces Funding Hurdle in Biodiversity Fight

The COP16 biodiversity summit in Colombia struggles with funding for conservation efforts as nature faces rapid decline. With 38% of tree species at risk, world governments aim to implement the Kunming-Montreal Biodiversity Framework, focusing on conservation goals and Indigenous involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 23:05 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 23:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The COP16 biodiversity summit entered its critical second week in Colombia's mountainous region, with countries grappling with funding issues for nature conservation. Significant decisions hang in the balance as global biodiversity faces unprecedented decline.

With an alarming 38% of global tree species threatened, governments are under pressure to achieve the ambitious 30-by-30 conservation target. The International Union for Conservation of Nature highlights the urgent need to combat deforestation driven by agriculture and development.

Delegates remain hopeful yet challenged, as discussions aim to secure Indigenous participation in policy-making. Amidst a low level of trust among countries, resolving financial mechanisms remains a pivotal task this week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

