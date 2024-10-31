Spain's Catastrophic Flash Floods: A Nation in Mourning

Spain is reeling from unprecedented flash floods that have taken more than 140 lives, leaving communities devastated and rescue operations underway. The hardest-hit region is Valencia, where at least 92 people have died, turning the aftermath into what some compare to a hurricane's destruction.

Heavy rains and severe flooding transformed normally calm streets into death traps, uprooting trees and hurling vehicles like toys. Many regions, including Paiporta, suffered enormous losses, and the floods didn't spare crucial infrastructures like electricity and transportation.

Criticism is mounting over delayed government flood warnings as regional authorities are questioned about their emergency preparedness amid rising fears linked to climate change.

