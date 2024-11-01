Inferno in Andheri: A Suburban Blaze

A substantial fire broke out in the suburbs of Andheri, Mumbai on Friday evening, leading to a swift response from emergency services. Authorities reported the incident from Bhangarwadi, Andheri East, a densely populated area.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation mobilized fire brigade units immediately, attempting to contain the spread and impact of the blaze. Residents watched anxiously as firefighters struggled against the intense flames.

As of the latest updates, efforts to douse the flames continued, and officials have yet to ascertain the cause of this alarming incident. No casualties have been reported so far, bringing a sense of relief amid the ongoing crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)