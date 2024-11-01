Tragedy Strikes as Canal Embankment Collapse Claims Young Life

An eight-year-old girl tragically died while her father sustained critical injuries after a canal embankment collapsed in Jajpur district, Odisha. Police confirmed the incident took the life of Gita Munda from Baunsanali village.

Police reports indicate that Iswar Munda took his daughter to the canal for a morning bath when a sizable section of the earthen embankment, undergoing repairs, collapsed, burying them both beneath the debris.

Emergency responders from local fire services and police hurried to the scene to rescue the victims. Despite efforts, Gita was declared dead at a nearby health center. Her father Iswar, in critical condition, was transferred to the district headquarters hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)