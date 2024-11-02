Spain's Deadliest Floods: A Nation's Response
Spain has experienced its deadliest flash floods, claiming at least 211 lives in Valencia, with several still missing. In response, the government has deployed 7,500 troops for search and clean-up operations, marking the largest military action in peacetime. Volunteers are actively aiding recovery efforts.
Spain is grappling with its deadliest flash floods in modern history, as torrential rains in the eastern region of Valencia have claimed at least 211 lives. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced on Saturday that the government is deploying an additional 5,000 soldiers, supplementing the 2,500 already on the ground. This marks the largest peacetime military operation in Spain, underscoring the gravity of the disaster.
The floods have become Europe's most devastating flood-related tragedy since 1967, outstripping a catastrophe in Portugal. Volunteers have poured into Valencia's City of Arts and Sciences center, which is now the command hub for coordinating clean-up operations. However, authorities had to streamline volunteer efforts to ensure professional emergency workers could access priority areas.
Amidst recovery efforts, Rafael Armero, a 19-year-old from Alfafar, has been providing food and water across town. Despite progress, thousands in Valencia remain without power, as rescuers face challenges accessing remote areas. New weather alerts have been issued for the Balearic Islands and Catalonia as heavy rains persist.
