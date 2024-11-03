Echoes of the Waves: Surviving the Chiva Flash Floods

The terrifying flash floods in eastern Spain have left an indelible mark on survivors, as Irene Cuevas recounts her harrowing experience. Her village of Chiva, among the hardest hit, saw streets submerged and homes decimated by walls of water that swept through the area, claiming at least seven lives.

The floods have been described as unprecedented, with Chiva receiving more rain in just eight hours than it had in 20 months. Residents like Cuevas have become first responders, tying ropes and helping neighbors wade through torrents to safety. Now, soldiers and volunteers converge to begin the monumental cleanup.

Cuevas, reflecting on the chaos, describes using her home as a refuge amid overpowering wave sounds. As the community rallies to rebuild, lingering concerns about future rainfall persist, ensuring vigilance remains vital in the coming days.

