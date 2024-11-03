Oklahoma Storms Leave Thousands Without Power Amid Tornado Strikes

Severe storms and tornadoes battered Oklahoma on Sunday, leaving more than 90,000 homes and businesses without power. Cars were tossed, roofs ripped off buildings, and at least six individuals were injured, authorities confirmed.

As daylight emerged, the extent of the devastation became apparent, particularly in Oklahoma City, where tornado warnings extended to the Arkansas border. Footage displayed toppled power lines, peeled-off walls, and debris-laden streets.

Choctaw, near Oklahoma City, was notably affected by a tornado, prompting emergency services to canvass the area for injuries. Authorities opened an elementary school's gym as shelter. The University of Oklahoma advised all on campus to seek shelter, as the storms continued to threaten the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)