Oklahoma Storms Leave Thousands Without Power Amid Tornado Strikes

Severe storms and tornadoes hit Oklahoma, causing widespread damage and power outages for over 90,000 homes and businesses. At least six people were injured. Damage assessment revealed significant destruction, especially in Choctaw. University of Oklahoma issued safety warnings as the storms approached. More heavy rainfall and thunderstorms are expected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Oklahomacity | Updated: 03-11-2024 20:01 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 20:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Severe storms and tornadoes battered Oklahoma on Sunday, leaving more than 90,000 homes and businesses without power. Cars were tossed, roofs ripped off buildings, and at least six individuals were injured, authorities confirmed.

As daylight emerged, the extent of the devastation became apparent, particularly in Oklahoma City, where tornado warnings extended to the Arkansas border. Footage displayed toppled power lines, peeled-off walls, and debris-laden streets.

Choctaw, near Oklahoma City, was notably affected by a tornado, prompting emergency services to canvass the area for injuries. Authorities opened an elementary school's gym as shelter. The University of Oklahoma advised all on campus to seek shelter, as the storms continued to threaten the region.

Independent Validation for Sustainable Development: A World Bank Evaluation Guide

Rising Remittances and Tourism Propel Nepal's Economy, But Debt Costs Loom

Towards Sustainable Wealth: Why Water Valuation Matters in National Accounting

Managing E-Waste in Off-Grid Solar: A Circular Economy Approach for Lasting Impact

