Elephant Capture in Bandhavgarh: Musth or Menace?
Forest officials in Madhya Pradesh captured a musth elephant in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve after it killed two men and injured another. The elephant's aggression coincided with the tragic deaths of ten elephants. Official investigations continue to uncover the cause of these deaths suspected to be from toxins.
Forest officials in Madhya Pradesh successfully captured an elephant showing aggression, believed to be in musth, within the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve. The elephant reportedly killed two men and injured another just a day prior.
Contrary to initial suspicions blaming three elephants, the captured bull elephant was isolated to be responsible. The reserve's deputy director, Prakash Verma, stated this particular bull was not part of a herd recently decimated by significant losses.
A thorough investigation continues to shed light on the mysterious demise of ten elephants within a 72-hour span. Officials suspect toxic substances as the cause and have mobilized teams for an in-depth probe.
