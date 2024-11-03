Left Menu

Elephant Capture in Bandhavgarh: Musth or Menace?

Forest officials in Madhya Pradesh captured a musth elephant in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve after it killed two men and injured another. The elephant's aggression coincided with the tragic deaths of ten elephants. Official investigations continue to uncover the cause of these deaths suspected to be from toxins.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 03-11-2024 20:36 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 20:36 IST
Elephant Capture in Bandhavgarh: Musth or Menace?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Forest officials in Madhya Pradesh successfully captured an elephant showing aggression, believed to be in musth, within the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve. The elephant reportedly killed two men and injured another just a day prior.

Contrary to initial suspicions blaming three elephants, the captured bull elephant was isolated to be responsible. The reserve's deputy director, Prakash Verma, stated this particular bull was not part of a herd recently decimated by significant losses.

A thorough investigation continues to shed light on the mysterious demise of ten elephants within a 72-hour span. Officials suspect toxic substances as the cause and have mobilized teams for an in-depth probe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Independent Validation for Sustainable Development: A World Bank Evaluation Guide

Rising Remittances and Tourism Propel Nepal's Economy, But Debt Costs Loom

Towards Sustainable Wealth: Why Water Valuation Matters in National Accounting

Managing E-Waste in Off-Grid Solar: A Circular Economy Approach for Lasting Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024