Delhi Battles Air Pollution with GRAP Measures
The Centre's panel to enhance Delhi-NCR air quality has closed 56 construction sites and fined 597 for non-compliance with pollution norms. Over 54,000 vehicles without pollution certificates were fined, while inspections of illegal waste sites continued. Stage I and II of GRAP are in effect to curb rising pollution.
The Centre's dedicated panel aimed at improving air quality in Delhi-NCR has taken decisive actions by ordering the closure of 56 construction and demolition sites. The panel also imposed fines on 597 sites that failed to meet pollution control standards between October 15 and 31.
The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) revealed that over 54,000 vehicles have been penalized for not possessing a valid pollution-under-control certificate. Additionally, 3,900 overage vehicles were impounded during this period.
An aggressive strategy was implemented to combat illegal waste, with over 5,300 inspections conducted. Culprits responsible for burning municipal solid waste were particularly targeted, while road dust was controlled through the deployment of mechanical road-sweeping machines, water sprinklers, and anti-smog guns, employed widely across the region.
