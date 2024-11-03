Delhi Battles Air Pollution with GRAP Measures

The Centre's dedicated panel aimed at improving air quality in Delhi-NCR has taken decisive actions by ordering the closure of 56 construction and demolition sites. The panel also imposed fines on 597 sites that failed to meet pollution control standards between October 15 and 31.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) revealed that over 54,000 vehicles have been penalized for not possessing a valid pollution-under-control certificate. Additionally, 3,900 overage vehicles were impounded during this period.

An aggressive strategy was implemented to combat illegal waste, with over 5,300 inspections conducted. Culprits responsible for burning municipal solid waste were particularly targeted, while road dust was controlled through the deployment of mechanical road-sweeping machines, water sprinklers, and anti-smog guns, employed widely across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)