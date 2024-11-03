Left Menu

Delhi Battles Air Pollution with GRAP Measures

The Centre's panel to enhance Delhi-NCR air quality has closed 56 construction sites and fined 597 for non-compliance with pollution norms. Over 54,000 vehicles without pollution certificates were fined, while inspections of illegal waste sites continued. Stage I and II of GRAP are in effect to curb rising pollution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2024 21:17 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 21:17 IST
Delhi Battles Air Pollution with GRAP Measures
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre's dedicated panel aimed at improving air quality in Delhi-NCR has taken decisive actions by ordering the closure of 56 construction and demolition sites. The panel also imposed fines on 597 sites that failed to meet pollution control standards between October 15 and 31.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) revealed that over 54,000 vehicles have been penalized for not possessing a valid pollution-under-control certificate. Additionally, 3,900 overage vehicles were impounded during this period.

An aggressive strategy was implemented to combat illegal waste, with over 5,300 inspections conducted. Culprits responsible for burning municipal solid waste were particularly targeted, while road dust was controlled through the deployment of mechanical road-sweeping machines, water sprinklers, and anti-smog guns, employed widely across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

 United States
3
Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

 Global
4
Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Independent Validation for Sustainable Development: A World Bank Evaluation Guide

Rising Remittances and Tourism Propel Nepal's Economy, But Debt Costs Loom

Towards Sustainable Wealth: Why Water Valuation Matters in National Accounting

Managing E-Waste in Off-Grid Solar: A Circular Economy Approach for Lasting Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024