Tragic Accident: Two Youths Drown in Kollam River

In a tragic turn of events, two young men lost their lives when their country-made boat capsized on a fishing trip in Kollam's Pallikal river on Sunday evening, according to Fire and Rescue Service officials.

The victims have been identified as Srirag, aged 22, and Ajith, aged 23, both from Kallelibhagom in Karunagappally. The ill-fated group of four experienced the mishap around 4:45 pm. While two others managed to escape the perilous river currents, these two were less fortunate.

The Fire Force team swiftly traced one body post-incident, and a scuba team from Kollam recovered the other. However, despite immediate hospital transport, they were declared brought dead. Officials noted that continuous rain had increased river flow, complicating rescue efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)