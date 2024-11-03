Left Menu

Tragic Accident: Two Youths Drown in Kollam River

Two young men, Srirag and Ajith, drowned after their boat capsized while fishing in the Pallikal river in Kollam. Strong river currents, worsened by continuous rain, hindered rescue efforts. While two managed to survive, the victims were found and declared dead despite prompt rescue actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kollam | Updated: 03-11-2024 22:00 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 22:00 IST
Tragic Accident: Two Youths Drown in Kollam River
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, two young men lost their lives when their country-made boat capsized on a fishing trip in Kollam's Pallikal river on Sunday evening, according to Fire and Rescue Service officials.

The victims have been identified as Srirag, aged 22, and Ajith, aged 23, both from Kallelibhagom in Karunagappally. The ill-fated group of four experienced the mishap around 4:45 pm. While two others managed to escape the perilous river currents, these two were less fortunate.

The Fire Force team swiftly traced one body post-incident, and a scuba team from Kollam recovered the other. However, despite immediate hospital transport, they were declared brought dead. Officials noted that continuous rain had increased river flow, complicating rescue efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

