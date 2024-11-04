Left Menu

Winds of Blame: Smog Crisis Tensions Between Pakistan and India

Punjab province ministers in Pakistan attribute worsening smog conditions to winds from India, escalating diplomatic concerns. Lahore's air quality index hit record levels, prompting calls for cross-border cooperation. The government has closed schools, urging preventive measures as air quality deteriorates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 04-11-2024 16:24 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 16:24 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

On Monday, ministers from Pakistan's Punjab province accused winds originating from India of intensifying smog conditions in their region. This development comes as the air quality index in Lahore reached unprecedented levels over the weekend.

The Lahore smog has predominantly affected children and elderly people since last month, with PM 2.5 levels soaring to a hazardous 450, according to Punjab's Environment Protection Department. Officials are urging India to address this cross-border pollution issue.

Punjab's Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz announced plans to engage in climate diplomacy with Indian counterparts. As an immediate response, Lahore's primary schools have been closed for a week, with authorities advising residents to stay indoors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

