Pakistan's Strategic Rate Cut Spurs Economic Revival

Pakistan's central bank made a significant move by reducing its key policy rate by 250 basis points on Monday, bringing it down to 15%. This marks the fourth consecutive cut since June, as efforts continue to revitalize the slowing economy amid easing inflation.

A recent Reuters poll had indicated expectations for a 200 basis points cut, aligning with the decline in inflation from a staggering multi-decade high of nearly 40% in May 2023. The decision underscores the necessity to foster economic growth.

Analysts assert that the rate reduction is crucial for bolstering growth, considering the current economic climate. The central bank's action reflects a strategic response to the evolving challenges facing Pakistan's economy.

