Left Menu

Pakistan's Strategic Rate Cut Spurs Economic Revival

Pakistan's central bank reduced its key policy rate by 250 basis points to 15%, marking the fourth consecutive reduction since June. This decision, made as inflation subsides, aims to boost economic growth. Most analysts had anticipated a 200 basis points cut following the sharp decline from a nearly 40% inflation rate recorded in May 2023.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 04-11-2024 17:24 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 17:24 IST
Pakistan's Strategic Rate Cut Spurs Economic Revival
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's central bank made a significant move by reducing its key policy rate by 250 basis points on Monday, bringing it down to 15%. This marks the fourth consecutive cut since June, as efforts continue to revitalize the slowing economy amid easing inflation.

A recent Reuters poll had indicated expectations for a 200 basis points cut, aligning with the decline in inflation from a staggering multi-decade high of nearly 40% in May 2023. The decision underscores the necessity to foster economic growth.

Analysts assert that the rate reduction is crucial for bolstering growth, considering the current economic climate. The central bank's action reflects a strategic response to the evolving challenges facing Pakistan's economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

 United States
3
Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

 Global
4
Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024