Reviving Amaravati: Fresh Tenders and Development Plans Unveiled

The Andhra Pradesh government is set to issue new tenders for Amaravati capital development projects, aimed at completion within three years. This follows World Bank's Rs 15,000 crore funding, contingent on flood prevention efforts. Prior projects worth Rs 41,000 crore were announced but faced neglect under the former administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 05-11-2024 11:15 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 10:36 IST
The Andhra Pradesh government is poised to initiate a new phase in the development of Amaravati's capital with the announcement of fresh tenders, Municipal Minister P Narayana confirmed during a press briefing post the 39th Capital Region Development Authority meeting.

Narayana highlighted that the World Bank has committed Rs 15,000 crore towards the project, contingent upon prompt action on flood prevention. Plans include constructing reservoirs both within and beyond the 217 sq km Amravati core capital area.

Previously underfunded and neglected by the prior administration, key infrastructure projects like High Court and Assembly buildings, roads, and official residences are set for expedited tender processes with an aim to finish by late 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)

