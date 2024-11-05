Mount Fuji's Historic Snowless November Raises Climate Concerns

Japan's celebrated symbol, Mount Fuji, has remained bare of snow through November, marking the first instance in 130 years. The absence of its famous snowy peak is attributed to the unusually warm temperatures experienced in recent weeks.

Typically, the towering 3,776-meter Mount Fuji sports its first snowflakes by early October, providing a picturesque vision shortly after the summer hiking season concludes. This year defied historical patterns, sparking heated discussions on social media platforms, with many linking the phenomenon to climate change.

Historically, record-keeping commenced in 1894 by the JMA's Kofu Local Meteorological Office, which noted anomalously high temperatures in October, with a summit average of 1.6 Celsius (34.9 Fahrenheit), the highest recorded since 1932. Previously, the summit's temperature was usually minus 2 Celsius (28.4 Fahrenheit).

Mount Fuji, also known as Fujisan, has long embodied cultural and spiritual significance. It's depicted in countless artworks and serves as a trekker's paradise. However, the issue of leftover refuse and excessive tourist numbers have prompted calls for environmental measures to mitigate overtourism.

