Left Menu

Mount Fuji's Historic Snowless November Raises Climate Concerns

For the first time in 130 years, Japan's iconic Mount Fuji remains snowless in November. Unusually warm temperatures are likely responsible, sparking social media discussions about climate change. Traditionally snowcapped by early October, the mountain's bareness has broken records and raised environmental concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 05-11-2024 20:09 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 20:09 IST
Mount Fuji's Historic Snowless November Raises Climate Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japan's celebrated symbol, Mount Fuji, has remained bare of snow through November, marking the first instance in 130 years. The absence of its famous snowy peak is attributed to the unusually warm temperatures experienced in recent weeks.

Typically, the towering 3,776-meter Mount Fuji sports its first snowflakes by early October, providing a picturesque vision shortly after the summer hiking season concludes. This year defied historical patterns, sparking heated discussions on social media platforms, with many linking the phenomenon to climate change.

Historically, record-keeping commenced in 1894 by the JMA's Kofu Local Meteorological Office, which noted anomalously high temperatures in October, with a summit average of 1.6 Celsius (34.9 Fahrenheit), the highest recorded since 1932. Previously, the summit's temperature was usually minus 2 Celsius (28.4 Fahrenheit).

Mount Fuji, also known as Fujisan, has long embodied cultural and spiritual significance. It's depicted in countless artworks and serves as a trekker's paradise. However, the issue of leftover refuse and excessive tourist numbers have prompted calls for environmental measures to mitigate overtourism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024