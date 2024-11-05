Left Menu

Israeli Strikes Target Central Syria Amid Rising Tensions

An Israeli attack targeted industrial and residential areas in Qusayr, Homs province, Syria, with no reported injuries. The strike follows a previous attack that injured civilians. Israel claims these actions aim to reduce weapon transfers to Hezbollah via Syria from Iran.

An Israeli airstrike has hit the town of Qusayr in Homs province, central Syria, targeting industrial and residential sites, according to Syrian state television. The assault reportedly resulted in no injuries, a local health official confirmed.

Last week's offensive in the same area reportedly left several civilians wounded and inflicted material damage, Syrian state media reported. Israel typically remains silent on specific attacks in Syria but confirmed it targeted weapons storage and command centers used by Hezbollah in reference to that earlier attack.

Israel maintains that its military operations aim to curtail weapon transfers from Iran through Syria to the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, underlining ongoing regional tensions.

