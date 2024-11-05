Left Menu

Haryana's Infrastructure Boost: Rs 2,050 Crore Projects Approved

A committee led by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini approved projects over Rs 2,050 crore, including a water treatment plant in Jind and a water supply scheme in Rewari. Eleven projects under GMDA and several road projects covering 174 kilometers were also greenlit.

Updated: 05-11-2024 21:38 IST
A high-ranking committee, chaired by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, has sanctioned projects totaling more than Rs 2,050 crore, according to a public statement released on Tuesday.

Among the key developments are a 60 MLD water treatment plant in Jind city, earmarked at Rs 90 crore, and a canal-based water supply system for seven villages in Rewari district, projected at Rs 15 crore.

In addition, eleven projects under the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority received approval, notably a Rs 16.40 crore contract for a centralized integrated water management system. Road infrastructure also receives attention, with plans for 174 kilometers of road work valued at Rs 170 crore. These enhancements include service roads between Sector 58 and Sector 67, as well as major thoroughfares like the Dwarka Expressway to IMT Manesar. The meeting was attended by Haryana ministers Mahipal Dhanda, Vipul Goel, Arvind Kumar Sharma, Ranbir Gangwa, and Shruti Choudhry.

