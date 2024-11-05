Left Menu

Countdown to Maha Kumbh 2025: Uttar Pradesh Speeds Up Preparations

Uttar Pradesh Principal Secretary Amrit Abhijat reviewed preparations for Maha Kumbh 2025, urging completion by November 30. Concerns included slow progress in sewage station upgrades and flyover constructions. Efforts are on to install digital signage and enforce a plastic-free event for the religious gathering.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 05-11-2024 21:42 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 21:42 IST
Countdown to Maha Kumbh 2025: Uttar Pradesh Speeds Up Preparations
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh's Principal Secretary for Urban Development, Amrit Abhijat, has called for expedited preparations for the upcoming Maha Kumbh 2025. In a review meeting, Abhijat urged the completion of necessary works by November 30, emphasizing the need for swift action.

Attended by key officials, including Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant and the Prayagraj Development Authority Vice-Chairman Amit Pal Sharma, the focus was on infrastructure advancements. Concerns arose over the slow progress of the four-lane road project from Rae Bareli to Prayagraj and the delayed reinforcement work at the Alopibagh sewage pumping station.

Amid preparations, Abhijat stressed the importance of a plastic-free Kumbh and directed the installation of digital signage at strategic locations. The Maha Kumbh, spanning 42 days with the first 'shahi snan' on January 14, will be hosted on the banks of the Ganga in Prayagraj.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024