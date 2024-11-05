Countdown to Maha Kumbh 2025: Uttar Pradesh Speeds Up Preparations
Uttar Pradesh Principal Secretary Amrit Abhijat reviewed preparations for Maha Kumbh 2025, urging completion by November 30. Concerns included slow progress in sewage station upgrades and flyover constructions. Efforts are on to install digital signage and enforce a plastic-free event for the religious gathering.
Uttar Pradesh's Principal Secretary for Urban Development, Amrit Abhijat, has called for expedited preparations for the upcoming Maha Kumbh 2025. In a review meeting, Abhijat urged the completion of necessary works by November 30, emphasizing the need for swift action.
Attended by key officials, including Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant and the Prayagraj Development Authority Vice-Chairman Amit Pal Sharma, the focus was on infrastructure advancements. Concerns arose over the slow progress of the four-lane road project from Rae Bareli to Prayagraj and the delayed reinforcement work at the Alopibagh sewage pumping station.
Amid preparations, Abhijat stressed the importance of a plastic-free Kumbh and directed the installation of digital signage at strategic locations. The Maha Kumbh, spanning 42 days with the first 'shahi snan' on January 14, will be hosted on the banks of the Ganga in Prayagraj.
